Port Huron Man Convicted of Murder, Torture

A downstate man will the spend rest of his life in prison without parole for killing and torturing his wife with a hammer.

Douglas Ball, 40 years old, was convicted by a St. Clair jury of first degree murder and torture on Thursday.

It was August in Port Huron when Ball hit his 30-year-old wife, Lydia, 14 times in the head with a hammer.

Ball’s lawyer argued investigators ignored or overlooked evidence that might have pointed to a different subject.

Ball still claims he is innocent.

He is serving a 19-to-30-year-sentence for torture at the same time as his life-long sentence for murder.