World's Largest Airplane Unveiled in California

A new leap into the wild blue yonder.

The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.

The behemoth was pulled out of a massive hangar in California to begin fueling tests, the first of many ground tests.

The aircraft has a 385-foot wingspan.

It stands 50 feet tall, has 28 wheels and features six engines used by the Boeing 747.

It's designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space.