World's Largest Airplane Unveiled in California

Cutting ties with hundreds of other nations. The U.S. is officially pulling out of the Paris climate accord.
Cutting ties with hundreds of other nations. The U.S. is officially pulling out of the Paris climate accord.
A few final steps before the action begins. The Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games are here, but it's about more than just competition.
A few final steps before the action begins. The Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games are here, but it's about more than just competition.
It's a parenting peril many of us face: making sure our children get the vegetables they need. Most of the time it's not an easy task.
It's a parenting peril many of us face: making sure our children get the vegetables they need. Most of the time it's not an easy task.
US-10 will be closed for several hours after a semi crashed, pinning three vehicles on Thursday around 8 a.m.
US-10 will be closed for several hours after a semi crashed, pinning three vehicles on Thursday around 8 a.m.
A downstate man will the spend rest of his life in prison without parole for killing and torturing his wife with a hammer.
A downstate man will the spend rest of his life in prison without parole for killing and torturing his wife with a hammer.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
Another awesome discovery by NASA! Researchers spotted an ocean-bearing moon on Saturn, something that may have "tipped over" sometime in the past.
Another awesome discovery by NASA! Researchers spotted an ocean-bearing moon on Saturn, something that may have "tipped over" sometime in the past.
In one week former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
In one week former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
A tip uncovered a meth operation in Missaukee County, leading to seven arrests.
A tip uncovered a meth operation in Missaukee County, leading to seven arrests.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.