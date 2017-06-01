Wellness for the Family: Hidden Healthy Foods

It's a parenting peril many of us face: making sure our children get the vegetables they need.

Most of the time it's not an easy task.

This week in Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, are back to show us some tasty foods that will keep them happy and healthy.

Garden Meatloaf Cupcakes with Sweet Potato Mash Frosting

Ingredients:

Meatloaf Cupcakes

• 1 lb of extra lean ground beef

• 1 lb ground turkey

• 4 cups of vegetables, food processed thoroughly; choose from zucchini, summer squash, bell peppers, cauliflower, carrots or your favorite vegetables

• 1 small onion, finely diced

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup of bread crumbs or oatmeal

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2/3 cup ketchup

• 1 Tbsp Worcestershire

• Salt and pepper

Sweet Potato Mash Frosting:

• 4-6 sweet potatoes, cooked until soft

• ½ cup of butter

• 1 tsp salt

Instructions:

1. Mix all meatloaf ingredients together in large bowl.

2. Grease muffin tins thoroughly.

3. Fill muffin tins by pushing down meatloaf mixture into each individual section.

4. Bake at 375 degrees F for 30-40 minutes, until meatloaf reaches internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

5. Once meatloaf is in oven, make sweet potato “frosting.” Cut sweet potatoes in half and scoop out inside with a spoon.

6. Combine sweet potato, butter and salt together. Mix thoroughly.

7. Once meatloaf is done, frost each meatloaf muffin with sweet potato frosting. You can use a piping bag, a spoon or fill a sandwich bag and cut the corner to “ice” the meatloaf.

8. Serve “cupcakes” hot. Enjoy!

Baked Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

• 1 lb of your favorite macaroni

• 4 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese, divided

• 8 oz low-fat cottage cheese

• 8 oz plain low-fat Greek yogurt

• ½ head of cauliflower (about 2 cups), finely chopped or riced in food processor

• 3-4 yellow summer squash, shredded

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• Salt & pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F

2. Cook the macaroni per the directions, under cooking it just slightly.

3. While the macaroni cooks, mix the rest of the ingredients together in a large bowl, reserving 1¬ cup of shredded cheddar cheese.

4. Drain the macaroni and add it to the bowl. Mix until well¬ combined.

5. Pour the macaroni into a pre-greased 9x12 baking dish.

6. Sprinkle the remaining grated cheddar cheese over the top.

7. Bake for 25-¬30 minutes.

8. Turn on the broiler and broil for 6-¬9 more minutes until the top turns brown and crispy. Enjoy!

Rainbow Oatmeal Muffins

Ingredients:

• 1 cup white whole wheat flour

• ½ cup oat flour (you can also food process oatmeal to make your oat flour – blend until it looks like flour)

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• ½ tsp. ground nutmeg

• ½ tsp. ground ginger

• ¼ tsp. salt

• 1 banana – very ripe

• 10 fresh dates, pitted

• 2 tbsp. honey

• ¼ cup milk or milk substitute of choice

• 1 ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

• ¾ cup shredded zucchini

• ¾ cup shredded carrots

• 2/3 cup canned crushed pineapple, packed in pineapple juice, drained

• 1 cup of blueberries

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin pan with parchment paper liners.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flours, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Set aside.

3. Add banana and pitted fresh dates to food processor, process until smooth. Add honey, milk, and vanilla, and process briefly to combine.

4. Add banana-date mixture to the dry ingredients, and mix until almost combined. Gently fold in zucchini, carrots, pineapple and blueberries.

5. Divide batter evenly into muffin liners, and bake 18 to 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

6. Remove muffins from the oven, and place on cooling racks. Enjoy!

