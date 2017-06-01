NASA Discovers Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Have Tipped Due to Asteroid Collision

Another awesome discovery by NASA!

Researchers spotted an ocean-bearing moon on Saturn, something that may have "tipped over" sometime in the past.

The unmanned Cassini aircraft captured image data of the possible shift in the spin axis of moon Enceladus by about 55 degrees, meaning it nearly rolled onto its side!

Researchers say a collision with an asteroid was likely behind the reorientation.

Cassini has been exploring Saturn and its rings since 1997.