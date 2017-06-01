Former FBI Director Scheduled to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Another awesome discovery by NASA! Researchers spotted an ocean-bearing moon on Saturn, something that may have "tipped over" sometime in the past.
In one week former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
A tip uncovered a meth operation in Missaukee County, leading to seven arrests.
Let the games begin! The 2017 Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games officially kick off in Thursday.
Lawmakers on Mackinac Island will announce new legislation for the Soo Locks.
A 16-year-old high school student brought a loaded hand gun to Meridian High School on Wednesday.
It’s a sport that combines badminton, tennis, and ping pong: pickleball!
A Northern Michigan festival kicks off Thursday with a full weekend of family fun activities.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
