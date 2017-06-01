Former FBI Director Scheduled to Testify Before Senate Intellige - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Former FBI Director Scheduled to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

In one week former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The testimony involves the investigation into possible tie between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian officials.

Comey is also expected to address his private conversations with the president, who reportedly asked him to end his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey will testify in open session in the morning on June 8, followed by a closed session later that day.