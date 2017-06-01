MTM OTR: Central Lake's Bachmann's Store

In 1942 Central Lake opened a new dime store, Bachmann’s Store. Today the infamous store is still up and running, full of excitement. Their eclectic inventory consists of a retro candy bar, crazy games, and a little bit of preserved history. Today our On The Road team joins us live from the fun shop as they gear up to celebrate 75 years of service.
A Northern Michigan youth soccer program is looking for a little help from the community to keep it running.
A Traverse City event is giving the community a chance to upgrade their bikes.
There's no better way to end your work week than by celebrating National Doughnut Day! The Salvation Army of Big Rapids is helping their community celebrate the day on Friday by passing out free doughnuts from Bernie's Place in downtown Big Rapids.
More women are diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age, and sometimes it coincides with pregnancy. But there are treatment options to keep both mom and baby healthy before and after delivery.
Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport is now offering direct flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and the first flight is about to take off.
Students, parents, and faculty all had the chance to say goodbye to the old eastern elementary building on Thursday.
The Michigan Supreme Court will now settle a dispute of more the $500 million that were withheld from checks of school employees for retiree health care.
A Cheboygan man was charged Thursday night after deputies say he broke into a home, stole a truck and then got it stuck in the mud.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.
A horrible accident has the state investigating.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
