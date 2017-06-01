MTM On The Road: Central Lake's Bachmann's Store - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Central Lake's Bachmann's Store

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
In 1942 Central Lake opened a new dime store, Bachmann’s Store. Today the infamous store is still up and running, and full of excitement. Their eclectic inventory consists of a retro candy bar, crazy games, and a little bit of preserved history. Today our On The Road team joins us live from the fun shop as they gear up to celebrate 75 years of service.