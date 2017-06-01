McBain Meth Operation Uncovered by Tip; Seven People Arrested

An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.

It's the center of a meth smurfing investigation.

The Traverse Narcotics Team was first tipped off about the case from a business owner Wednesday.

That person told them several people bought items used to make meth.

From there, the drug team found their car and traced it to a McBain house.

Detectives made two traffic stops.

They arrested four people altogether for smurfing and meth related charges.

The investigating then led detectives to a house, where three others were arrested.

Neighbors say the seven arrests have them alarmed.

"Scared, scared. You see on the news other places that have blown up using that type of a drug and being so close to them it makes you scared. It makes you terrified."

All seven people have yet to be arraigned.