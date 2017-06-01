McBain Meth Operation Uncovered by Tip, 7 arrests

A tip uncovered a meth operation in Missaukee County, leading to seven arrests.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team were told suspects had bought materials used to make meth. Vehicle information led TNT to a residence in McBain.

Two traffic stops led to four arrests. One vehicle had three occupants arrested for possession of meth and smurfing, or buying more than the legal limit of products that contain pseudoephedrine to sell to makers of illegal drugs.

The second vehicle had one person inside, who was arrested for smurfing and conspiracy to manufacture meth.

TNT searched the residence under a warrant and found a meth lab inside. Three people who lived there were arrested.

Four men and three women were arrested in total, all from McBain. All seven have yet to be arraigned.