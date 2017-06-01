2017 Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games Kick Off in Mount Pleasant

Let the games begin!

The 2017 Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games officially kick off in Thursday.

Special Olympics Michigan expects to see its highest athlete turnout since 2004.

More than 2,900 athletes will take part in the games.

Something everyone loves to see--they lit the Flame of Hope Thursday morning.

Opening ceremonies start Thursday night at 6:30 at Kelly Shorts Stadium on CMU's campus.

9&10's Cody Boyer will be there live, bringing you a look at the excitement as the games get underway.