Midland County Student Accused of Bringing Loaded Gun to Meridian High School

A 16-year-old high school student brought a loaded handgun to Meridian High School on Wednesday.

As Midland County deputies were on their way, the student was already brought to the main office and the gun had been found. Deputies say two high schoolers, the other a 17-year old, had planned to commit a breaking and entering at a residence after school.

When found, the handgun was already loaded with six rounds of ammunition. It was a High Standard, 9 shot, .22 caliber revolver.

Deputies say the students did not threaten to use the gun at school.

The 16-year-old who brought the gun was taken to the Midland County Juvenile Center. The 17-year-old was taken to the Midland County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.