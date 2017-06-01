Construction Worker Dies After Falling Through Skylight at Ludington Water Plant

A man working construction at the Ludington Water Plant has died after falling around 30 feet.

It happened Wednesday night around 5:30 at the Ludington Water Plant.

Police tell us a 20-year-old man from Davis Construction was working on top of a clarifier tank.

He fell through the skylight onto the bottom of the empty tank.

He later died at a hospital in Grand Rapids.

MiOSHA will be on scene Thursday investigating what happened.

