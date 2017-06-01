TCAPS Elementary School Holds Memorabilia Sale Before Reconstruction

A Northern Michigan school will break ground on reconstruction Thursday afternoon.

Eastern Elementary School in Traverse City will be torn down sometime between this month and next month.

Then the construction for the new building will take place.

But first, the school is holding a sale of memorabilia.

They will be selling lockers, desks, doors, gym equipment and more.

“There are some things that are still usable so obviously we want those to be used, but I think more than anything it's for people to have a little bit of nostalgia, take something that's a memory, a keepsake from Eastern Elementary School into their homes,” says TCAPS Marketing & Communications Director, Christine Guitar.

The sale will go from 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday night.

The groundbreaking takes place at 5:00 p.m. and we'll have a crew there bringing you the latest Thursday night on 9&10 News.