Mancelona Celebrates Bass Fishing Season With Annual Festival

A Northern Michigan festival kicks off Thursday with a full weekend of family fun activities.

The 62nd annual Mancelona Bass Festival is celebrating the beginning of the bass fishing season.

There is a carnival for the kids, as well as an entertainment and beer tent for adults.

There will also be a car show a cornhole tournament, along with many other events through the weekend.

“This is an all year project for our folks, our volunteers and we put it on and it comes from our hearts,” Mancelona Bass Festival President Ken Mattei. “It's been around for 62 years and we're going to continue to do it for many more years to come. We just try to make it a family friendly event for all ages.”

