Cheboygan Co. Man Admits to Sexually Abusing Two Children

A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.

Stanley Peek Junior pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of second degree sex crimes and one count of child sexually abusive activity.

The Cheboygan County prosecutor says Peek sexually abused the children while they were visiting his home in 2015 and 2016, and that he was also copying child porn with his computer.

Because Peek is a habitual offender, three of the charges are enhanced.

Sentencing is set for June 29.