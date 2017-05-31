Image 360 Awarded Traverse City's 2017 Small Business Of The Year

A sign company was awarded the 2017 Small Business of the Year on Wednesday by the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Image 360 joins 12 other small businesses that have won the award since it started in 2005.

The process is very extensive and started with more than 350 nominations.

The judges say it wasn't an easy task to select a winner out of the ten finalists.

But Image 360 took the award for their commitment to improve in all areas like customer service and impact in the community.

“It will help us to continue to grow, this will help us to take the next step with the business,” said owner Andrew Kohlmann, owner of Image 360. “We put so much effort and time into what we do and we have so many people to thank for it this is like the icing on the cake, this is such a huge honor.”

Image 360 was awarded a prize package of around $20,000 which includes NMC training consulting services.