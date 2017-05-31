Five People Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision in Leelanau County

Wednesday was Camp Day at Tim Hortons across the country and it was all to make sure under privileged kids could get to camp.
Three family members were sent to the hospital this morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
Three to four weeks, that's how long some residents of Grayling Township have been told they have to wait to find out if their water is safe to drink.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
Image 360 was awarded the 2017 Small Business of the Year on Wednesday by the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce.
If President Donald Trump ends up pulling out of the Paris climate accord the decision could have ramifications Northern Michigan.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
Students at Lake City High School showing off some impressive projects they created thanks to a new CNC router.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
It was a rescue mission that the U.S. Coast Guard does not perform every day. A deer was trapped in sharp rocks and chilly water. What’s more, the doe was an expecting mother.
Shots fired outside of a Kalkaska County home and a four hour standoff. It ended with a man in handcuffs.
A crowded and divided room Wednesday night as the discussion on Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city continues.
A Kalkaska County man is accused of firing his gun multiple times after choking someone.
A Cheboygan County man is awaiting punishment after admitting to sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.
