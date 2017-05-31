Five People Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision in Leelanau County

Three family members were sent to the hospital this morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.

The Sheriff’s Department says both cars involved suffered major front end damage on M-22 in Suttons Bay Township.

Deputies say a husband and wife were traveling southbound on M-22 in a white Jeep and attempted to pull around another vehicle turning into the Plant Master’s business drive. When it crossed into the northbound lane it collided head on with the burgundy Subaru.

Inside the Subaru was a family of four. The mother, father, and four-year-old were taken to the hospital for their non-life threatening injuries. A one-year-old was also in the car but was uninjured.

Deputies say both children were in car seats.

The husband and wife in the Jeep were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was cited for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.