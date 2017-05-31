Grand Traverse County Man Arrested In Connection To Hotel ATM Thefts

A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered.

It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.

Friday a man stole two ATMs from two different hotels.

In both cases, the man claimed he was there to switch out their ATM for an updated one.

Instead he left an empty crate.

After following up on tips Tuesday night, the sheriff's office was able to get a search warrant for a home where they found the two ATMs, one already opened.

They found other evidence related to the crime and arrested a Kingsley man.

The sheriff's office says the case developed as fast as it did because police, TNT and the community worked together.

Lt. Brian Giddis says, “It's outstanding, everyone here is very pleased, was happy everything went smoothly and quickly and fell together nicely. Everyone worked together.

The Kingsley man was arrested on several larceny charges and having burglary tools.

We'll have his identity after he's charged.