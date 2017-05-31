Mt. Pleasant Tim Horton's Host Camp Day

Wednesday was camp day at Tim Horton’s across the country and it was all to make sure under privileged kids could get to camp.

Coffee sales at Tim Horton’s across the country including ones in Mount Pleasant go to sending kids to Tim Horton’s Camp.

There were also games, face painting and the change to win prizes.

The staff at Tim Horton's says each year they see the difference time at camp makes for the kids that go.

“I love it. It means so much what Tim Horton’s dose for these children is amazing. I've gone to one graduation ceremony for the kids and their transformation from beginning to end is just phenomenal,” said owner Kristen Van Dam.

Tim Horton’s works with Big Brothers and Big Sisters to select which kids go to camp.