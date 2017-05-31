Mt. Pleasant Tim Horton's Host Camp Day

A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
A Grand Traverse County man was arrested and two stolen ATMs recovered. It's a break in a case made possible by anonymous tips.
Wednesday was camp day at Tim Horton’s across the country and it was all to make sure under privileged kids could get to camp.
Wednesday was camp day at Tim Horton’s across the country and it was all to make sure under privileged kids could get to camp.
Students at Lake City High School showing off some impressive projects they created thanks to a new CNC router.
Students at Lake City High School showing off some impressive projects they created thanks to a new CNC router.
Shots fired outside of a Kalkaska County home and a four hour standoff. It ended with a man in handcuffs.
Shots fired outside of a Kalkaska County home and a four hour standoff. It ended with a man in handcuffs.
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”
It was a rescue mission that the U.S. Coast Guard does not perform every day. A deer was trapped in sharp rocks and chilly water. What’s more, the doe was an expecting mother.
It was a rescue mission that the U.S. Coast Guard does not perform every day. A deer was trapped in sharp rocks and chilly water. What’s more, the doe was an expecting mother.
The discussion continues on whether Traverse City should become a sanctuary city.
The discussion continues on whether Traverse City should become a sanctuary city.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
A generous gift from this man, benefitting an entire community... His foundation donating $15 million to Manistee County.
If President Donald Trump ends up pulling out of the Paris climate accord the decision could have ramifications Northern Michigan.
If President Donald Trump ends up pulling out of the Paris climate accord the decision could have ramifications Northern Michigan.
Corey Adkins and Michelle Dunaway show us the new life of a boat once used to save lives in this week's Northern Michigan in Focus.
Corey Adkins and Michelle Dunaway show us the new life of a boat once used to save lives in this week's Northern Michigan in Focus.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”