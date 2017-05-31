Lake City High School Students Work with New CNC Router

Students at Lake City High School showing off some impressive projects they created thanks to a new CNC router.

Students in the industrial arts class have been using it to learn new skills in the field of industrial arts

They create a design on a computer and the router then carves it out of wood.

One student even created all the parts for a gumball machine.

Their teacher says it's provided valuable lessons throughout the year.

“One thing that does happen is they'll find with their first prototype that maybe something doesn't work, and then there's that re-engineering, that re designing and that's when I feel like some of the best learning happens,” said Industrial Technology Teacher Chuck Boyer.

The students have also worked on projects for school fundraisers and community organizations.