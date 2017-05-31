Treetops Starts Summer Golf League for Servicemen and Women

Treetops Golf Resort is doing something special this summer for those who serve.

Close to 50 veterans and active military members hit the links for the first annual military golf league.

For 15 weeks, both active and former service members will get lessons and play in scrambles every Wednesday.

The resort wanted to get more involved with local vets. They think the league should bring about some good competition and even better friendships.

"I can't imagine some of the stories that are going to come out of this. I know there's going to be things that are cooler than just every week being on the golf course. There are going to be some bonds that are made. There's going to be lifelong friendships,” says Treetops Director of Golf & Ski Operations Kevin McKinley

With help from an Otsego County Community Foundation grant, the league only costs $50 per person. If you are interested, you can still sign up.