Clare Community Mourns Death of Student Athlete Amante Young Following Car Crash

“Time is a good healer but there's no perfect recipe for healing.”

Many have heavy hearts after a Clare High School student died following a car crash last week.

Amante Young, a junior at Clare High School was in a car that crashed in Midland County last week.

Two others had minor injuries, but Amante had serious injuries.

He passed away Tuesday night.

Amante was a loved student, son and athlete.

Wednesday, those at the high school and all around Clare have broken hearts as they remember him.

“The students gathered together for prayer on their own today at the start of the day at the high school,” Jim Walter, Clare Superintendent said.

A community is grieving as the news of Amante Young's death starts to sink in after a tragic crash last week.

“Pretty crushed, saddened. He had a lot of friends in the high school. Amante is a very engaging personality, obviously well known as a successful athlete as well. People liked him and found him easy to talk to and that didn't matter whether it was students or staff,” Walter said.

Amante made Clare High School history this year when he won a state wrestling title in March.

“Amante is our first individual wrestling champion here at Clare High School. First thing I think about is we're good models and we help kids learn how to deal with this in a healthy manner. The second piece is that we certainly celebrate Amante’s life, his success, his growth as an individual,” Walter said.

Aside from being an amazing athlete, he'll be remembered as the happy kid he was.

“In the bakery one of the fun loving kids that would stop in and want to have a donut or a cookie, a really good kid he was great to have around it's just so sad to have such a loss,” Greg Rynearson said.

“He was so young and the thing was Amante wasn't from Clare, but the Clare community brought him in like he was from here,” Rynearson said.

Aydrian Iserhoth was selling buttons to help raise money for Amante’s family.

She's sad, but not stopping.

“I'm going to keep selling the magnets and keep raising money for them. It's really sad and I’m keeping the family in my prayers,” Iserhoth said.

The school district is offering counseling for those who need it.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Amante Young at Clare High School June 9. A time has not yet been set.