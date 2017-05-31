Discussion Continues to Make Traverse City a Sanctuary City

The discussion continues on whether Traverse City should become a sanctuary city.

The Human Rights Ad Hoc Committee is meeting for the second time and we have a live look inside the meeting.

This has been a controversial topic involving the treatment of undocumented or illegal immigrants.

The city formed the committee back in April.

They will be making a recommendation to the human rights commission which then goes to the city commission for the final decision.

Before the meeting, there was a protest in front of the governmental center.

