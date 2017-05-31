DC Police Arrest Man Staying At Trump Hotel After Finding Guns, Ammunition

D.C. police arrested a Pennsylvania man staying at the Trump Hotel in Washington.

Officers say Brian Moles had two guns and nearly 100 rounds of ammunition.

The incident unfolded overnight at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, which is only five blocks from the White House.

Moles is charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business and with possessing unregistered ammunition.

Someone spotted the guns and tipped off police.

Police would not say why Moles was in Washington or what his intentions were.