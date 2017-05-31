Novi Police: Man, 3-Year-Old Die After Incident at Community Poo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Novi Police: Man, 3-Year-Old Die After Incident at Community Pool

Novi police say a man and his 3-year-old son died after an incident at a community pool.

It happened at the Glens of Northville, the apartment complex where they lived.

Police believe the child may have fallen into the water after riding a tricycle on the pool deck.

They believe the father jumped in to save him and they both drowned.