Kellogg Shutting Down Distribution Centers, Cutting 1,000 Worke - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Kellogg Shutting Down Distribution Centers, Cutting 1,000 Workers

Posted: Updated:

Big changes are coming to Battle Creek-based cereal giant Kellogg.

The company is shutting down distribution centers around the country and cutting more than 1,000 workers.

It's trying to cut costs after seeing falling sales.

Earlier this year, the maker of Pop Tarts, Eggo Waffles and a number of cereals said it would close nearly 40 distribution centers and use a warehouse system.