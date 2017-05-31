12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Jumping Into St. Clair River

A 12-year-old boy passed away after he was pulled from the St. Clair River.

Witnesses say Dale Phillips and two others jumped into the water on Monday.

Police say Phillips was probably underwater for about 40 minutes. He had a pulse, but did not survive.

They don't know why he couldn't get to the surface.

Port Huron's public safety director says jumping into the river should be left to experienced swimmers with a floatation device.