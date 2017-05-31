Man Standing in Road Hit, Killed in Montcalm County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Standing in Road Hit, Killed in Montcalm County

A man standing in the road in Montcalm County was hit and killed Wednesday morning.

State police say a driver traveling on M-46 near Cedar Lake hit Steven Hax.

Troopers say he was standing in the middle of the lane and was not wearing any reflective clothing.

They believe alcohol played a role in Hax being in the middle of the road.

Hax died at the scene.