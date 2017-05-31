Man Standing in Road Hit, Killed in Montcalm County

Novi police say a man and his 3-year-old son died after an incident at a community pool.
Once bankrupt, the Motor City now has a balanced budget.
Big changes are coming to Battle Creek-based cereal giant Kellogg.
A 12-year-old boy passed away after he was pulled from the St. Clair River.
A man standing in the road in Montcalm County was hit and killed Wednesday morning.
Federal prosecutors filed a sweeping indictment in an investigation of corruption in suburban Detroit, the former head of a trash-hauling company has been charged with bribery and conspiracy in the awarding of public contracts.
Attorney General Bill Schuette created a new unit to target heroin and other opioid-based crimes in Michigan.
Lena Epstein, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, is proposing a minimum 10 percent tax cut for all Americans.
A pregnant deer is safe thanks to crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
