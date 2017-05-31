Two Charged in Detroit Trash-Hauling Company Investigation

Federal prosecutors filed a sweeping indictment in an investigation of corruption in suburban Detroit, the former head of a trash-hauling company has been charged with bribery and conspiracy in the awarding of public contracts.

Chuck Rizzo, former chief executive of Rizzo Environmental Services, is accused of paying bribes to get work in Clinton, Macomb and Chesterfield townships in Macomb County.

Rizzo, along with his father, Charles P. Rizzo, are being charged with stealing money from Rizzo Environmental when a New York investment firm owned the majority of the company.

The indictment says some of the money paid for Chuck Rizzo’s Oakland County mansion and some was used for bribes.

Chuck Rizzo’s lawyers declined to make a comment on Wednesday and a message looking for comments was left to Charles P. Rizzo’s attorney.

So far 12 people have been charged in the suburban Detroit corruption probe, including public officials.