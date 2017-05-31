Healthy Living: New Gamma Knife

Surgeons have used gamma knife technology for years during delicate brain surgeries.

It's not a knife at all, but a focused beam of radiation that carries less risk of damaging nearby tissue.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, a new version of the knife is extending the therapy to patients who have had very few options, until now.

In addition to the higher degree of accuracy during treatment, the icon uses a mask, rather than a frame to track the patient's tumor.

A handful of research hospitals across the United States are currently using the icon.