Attorney General Creates Unit To Target Drug Crimes In Michigan

Attorney General Bill Schuette created a new unit to target heroin and other opioid-based crimes in Michigan.

The initiative was announced during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday.

Schuette says six people have already been convicted, and 15 others are facing charges.

Schuette also says that law enforcement can’t “arrest our way out of this problem,” but the four-person Opioid Trafficking and Interdiction Unit can help to reduce the supply of opioids from drug dealers and doctors who are overprescribing.

It is expected that Schuette will run for governor in 2018 and he says he has “my own timetable” on an announcement.