Republican Senate Candidate Proposes 10 Percent Tax Cut

Lena Epstein, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, is proposing a minimum 10 percent tax cut for all Americans.

Epstein, a businesswoman and third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp, shared her economic growth plan Wednesday outside the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference.

She announced her candidacy last week and says she wants “simple, big and bold” tax reform.

Epstein is calling for a one-time tax cut from 35 percent to 5 percent to convince companies to stop holding money overseas.

She would also like to lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent and reduce the personal income tax by at least 10 percent in all brackets.

Epstein, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, is the first Republican to challenge Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.