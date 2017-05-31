US Coast Guard Station Manistee Crew Members Rescue Pregnant Deer

A pregnant deer is safe thanks to crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee says a training mission was underway when boat crew members spotted a pregnant deer trapped between the rocks near Harbor Village.

According to the Coast Guard, crew members worked together to rescue the deer.

They were able to free her before she succumbed to exhaustion or hypothermia.

The deer suffered minor scrapes and is now recovering.