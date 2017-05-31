Man Found Not Guilty After Killing Downstate Trooper - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Found Not Guilty After Killing Downstate Trooper

A jury has found a man that hit and killed a downstate trooper not guilty.

Charles Warren was facing two counts of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

A jury found him not guilty on all charges.

Warren hit and killed Trooper Chad Wolf last August.

The trooper was dragged under a trailer for miles.

Wolf left behind a wife and four children.