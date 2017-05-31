Feedback at 5:00: Leaving the Climate Agreement? - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Feedback at 5:00: Leaving the Climate Agreement?

Posted: Updated:

President Trump is expected to pull out of the global climate agreement to cut carbon emissions. Do you think it’s a good idea for the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate accord?

While the decision is expected to anger allies and some big U.S. companies focused on combating climate change, reversing U.S. climate change policies have been a Trump administration goal.

We want to know where you stand! It’s today’s Feedback at 5. 