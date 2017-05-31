Benzie County Burned Mattress Mystery - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Benzie County Burned Mattress Mystery

The DNR is trying to figure out who burned 20 mattresses and bedspring frames in Benzie County.

Conservation Officers found the burned items in Inland Township.

Metal headboards and footboards were also found.

The DNR says the headboards are identical, so someone may recognize them.

The fire from the burned mattresses caused grass and nearby trees to burn, damaging about a half-acre of public land. 