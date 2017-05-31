Kalkaska County Man Charged With Assault After Standoff

A Kalkaska County man is accused of firing his gun multiple times after choking someone.

It caused a standoff that lasted several hours.

Deputies say they first got a call that Brian Houtman assaulted someone Monday night.

They say he then went out, fired his gun and locked himself in a pole bar with the guns.

The person who called police says Houtman was drinking that night.

An emergency response team, state police and deputies all responded to the scene.

During the standoff he made threats to hurt them and himself.

Just after midnight he surrender without anyone getting hurt.

He’s now charged with assault by strangulation and dangerous weapons.