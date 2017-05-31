NASA Planning First Mission Into Sun's Atmosphere

NASA is planning its first mission directly into the sun's atmosphere.

A solar probe will touch the sun as it travels 450,000 miles per hour around the sun.

That speed is fast enough to travel from Philadelphia to Washington, DC in one second.

NASA is hoping to unlock mysteries of the corona.

They are hoping the new data will help with solar activity and make critical contributions to our ability to forecast major space-weather events.

The probe scheduled to launch next year.