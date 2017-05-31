President Trump Expected To Withdraw US from Paris Climate Accord

President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, according to a White House official.

The official also says there may be “caveats in the language” that President uses to make the announcement, leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

In 2015 almost 200 nations, including the U.S., agreed to voluntarily reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

During his presidential campaign, Mr. Trump promised to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

European leaders have pressed the president to keep the U.S. in the landmark agreement.