Clare High School Student Dies Following Car Accident

A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.

Amante Young was in the backseat of a car in Midland County when it veered off the road.

All three people inside were hurt.

Young was a junior at Clare High School and already a decorated athlete.

The school says Young passed away Tuesday and say they will be offering counseling for students.

