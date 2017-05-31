Clare High School Student Dies Following Car Accident

A sad update out of Clare County Wednesday morning where a high school junior has passed away from a car accident.
Northern Michigan has a new place to cool off this summer, Kingsley’s Whirly’s Coffee and Cream.
A JetBlue airplane on its way to San Franciso from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Michigan after a lithium battery caught on fire.
A massive explosion in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has left dozens of people dead.
We have two nut recalls to tell you about.
It’s National Macaroon Day!
A state of the art addition for Michigan State Police in Northern Michigan.
Feeling nauseous or suffering from bad breath? We’ve got some do-it-yourself solutions to save you money.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
A local elementary principal has been charged with driving drunk.
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
