At Least 90 Killed, Hundreds Hurt In Kabul Explosion

A massive explosion in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has left dozens of people dead.

The explosion happened early Wednesday morning near the German Embassy in Kabul's diplomatic quarter.

At least 11 Americans were hurt in the deadly attack.

The interior ministry says it was a suicide attack.

At least 90 people were killed and more than 400 more are injured.

The suspect reportedly hid the bomb in a sewage tanker.

The U.S. embassy is only about a half a mile from where the attack happened.