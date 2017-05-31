At Least 80 Killed, Hundreds Hurt In Kabul Explosion - Northern Michigan's News Leader

At Least 80 Killed, Hundreds Hurt In Kabul Explosion

Posted: Updated:

A massive explosion in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has left dozens of people dead.

The explosion happened early Wednesday morning near the German Embassy in Kabul's diplomatic quarter.

The interior ministry says it was a suicide attack.

At least 80 people were killed and more than 300 more are injured.

Right now, it's not clear who's behind the attack.