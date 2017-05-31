Cashews, Macadamia Nuts Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

We have two nut recalls to tell you about.

The recalls include Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Organic Cashews roasted and salted.

Both products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in relation to either recall.

For more information on the Macadamia nuts recall, click here.

For more information on the Cashew recall, click here.