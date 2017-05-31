JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Rapids After Battery Fire

A JetBlue airplane on its way to San Franciso from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Michigan after a lithium battery caught on fire.

The plane with nearly 160 people on board made an emergency landing last night around 8:00 at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Plane officials say a passenger smelled smoke and alerted flight attendants who discovered a battery charger in a backpack in an overhead bin on fire.

Fire crews say the flames were already put out before the plane's emergency landing.

Crews removed the charred battery and did inspections before the plane took off for San Francisco two hours later.

No one was hurt.