What’s Trending Wednesday: National Macaroon Day

It’s National Macaroon Day!

Not to be confused with the French macaron, macaroons are a small coconut cookie originating from the U.S.

So for this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few tasty and easy coconut macaroon recipes to try out!

Classic Macaroons

Staring with the classic macaroon – this incredibly easy recipe includes shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, flour, sugar, egg whites, some vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.

And if you have a hankering for something even sweeter, you can always dip your cookies in a little melted chocolate.

For this recipe, click here.

Chocolate Chip Macaroons

But if that’s not enough chocolate for you, maybe these chocolate chip macaroons will do the trick. Just throw some chocolate chips into your mix! And of course, don’t forget to dip the cookies in your melted chocolate after.

For this recipe, click here.

Lemon Macaroons

And if you feel like taking a walk on the wild side, try these lemon macaroons!

It’s as easy as adding some lemon juice and a little lemon zest to your mix to spruce it up with a light, citrusy taste.

For this recipe, click here.

