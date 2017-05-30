Man Will Spend At Least 18 Years in Prison For Sex Crimes, Taking Child From Foster Care

In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.

Mark Saporita-Fargo was arrested in January after deputies say he took his daughter from foster care in Muskegon and didn't return her.

At that time, Saporita-Fargo was out on bond for sex crimes.

Tuesday, he was sentenced to between 18 and 40 years for the sex crimes as well as conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment.

Both sentences will be served at the same time.