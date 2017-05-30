Oceana Co. Business Receives Fake Bill

A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.

In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.

The Hart Police Department says a local business received a bogus $100 bill. Details are limited right now, but investigators are looking into the bill. The police department says to keep your eyes open for fake bills, and always report suspicious activity to the police.