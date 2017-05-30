MSP Cheboygan Post Receives New Rescue Boat

A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
In this update, a man will spend years in prison for sex crimes and taking his daughter from foster care without telling anyone.
A state of the art addition for Michigan State Police in Northern Michigan.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
After the Boardman Dam comes down this year another Boardman River Dam will follow next year.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day weekend is set aside for us to remember the men and women who died defending our freedom.
Developers want to build a hotel and marina in Leelanau County and they're looking for a little help.
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A local elementary principal has been charged with driving drunk.
It has been confirmed on Tuesday that the kayaker who flipped in Oscoda County has died.
A state of the art addition for Michigan State Police in Northern Michigan.
