MSP Cheboygan Post Receives New Rescue Boat

A state of the art addition for Michigan State Police in Northern Michigan.

Right before Memorial Day weekend, troopers got a brand new rescue boat.

The 29 foot "safe" boat will be used for patrolling and search and rescue.

The boat is equipped with infrared cameras, sonar detection and many safety features, like a work station for inclement weather.

It cost a little more than $300,000, and was largely funded by a coast guard grant.