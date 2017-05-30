Suspect Arrested for Stealing ATMs in Grand Traverse Co.

Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.

Investigators say the man caught on camera Friday told both hotels he was a technician.

He said he was swapping out their ATM with a more updated one.

But instead he left behind empty crates.

Police say they arrested a man at a home in Kinsley.

They also tell us two ATMs were found.

They're not releasing any more information on him at this time.