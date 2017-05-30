Manton Woman Donates to Animal Shelter in Memory of Veteran Father

Memorial Day weekend is set aside for us to remember the men and women who died defending our freedom.

One woman honored her father through his love of animals.

Tammy Burns and her son, both of Manton, donated several large bags of pet food to the Wexford County Animal Shelter, in memory of Duane Freeman.

Her dad served 20 years in the military, in the Air Force first, then the Navy.

She says her dad would adopt any dog that was scheduled to be put to sleep, and wants to honor that passion.

"I loved this man beyond words. And he's the one that gave me my love for animals, and I mean there was never a stray that was around that he didn't take in and love and take care of. It means the world to me that I was able to do this in his memory,” Tammy said.

Tammy plans to donate pet food every single year in honor of her father.